JBS is re-opening its Cobram facility, closed in September, 2017, on the back of growing demand for lamb, goat and mutton both in Australia and overseas.
The Cobram plant will reopen on Monday and operate five days a week with a capacity to process up to 4,000 head of livestock a day in time.
Initially, the plant will employ 150 people with plans to increase to 350 employees as JBS gradually upscales production.
JBS Southern chief operating officer Sam McConnell said changed market conditions, and increasing demand for lamb, had allowed the company to invest in the facility.
The company would partner with local businesses and livestock producers to deliver Australian lamb, mutton and goat to domestic and international consumers.
JBS was investing $20 million in the latest processing and safety technologies to restart the Cobram plant.
The plant was last operational in 2017 and has been in care and maintenance mode since, consistent with the company's objective to re-open it once market conditions supported its sustainable operation.
JBS chief executive Brent Eastwood said the decision reinforced the company's commitment to continually invest in Australia, its facilities, people and local government.
"Our customers, both here and overseas, are demanding high quality Australian lamb and goat produce," he said
"Reopening the Cobram facility has been a key priority for our business to meet this demand and explore growth opportunities overseas for the benefit of the local Cobram economy, livestock producers and our people."
Due to the ongoing labour shortage JBS would be filling some roles via the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.
