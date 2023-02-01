Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices fall back further, but locals competitive for cattle at Wangaratta

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A healthy crowd attended the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange for it's Annual Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale with a good amount of bidding from local buyers keeping the market as upbeat as it can be, despite prices softening even further than January feature weaner sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.