A planning application is being advertised for the construction of a micro-abattoir at an Eganstown agroecological farm.
Jonai Farms and Meatsmiths has lodged the application with the Hepburn Shire Council, aiming to "address climate change and biodiversity loss through avoided greenhouse gas emissions and a circular bioeconomy".
It is proposed the facility at 129 Morgantis Road will include the abattoir, reconfigured boning room with commercial kitchen, and a larger farm gate shop, costing about $375,000 to build.
Since 2011, Tammi and Stuart Jonas have been raising heritage-breed large black pigs and Speckleline cattle on pasture, on the lands of the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Currently, animals are transported to abattoirs and carcasses are returned to the farm and transformed into a range of fresh cuts, smallgoods, charcuterie and salumi in an on-farm licensed butcher shop.
"We are now seeking to close the loop entirely and achieve full control of our value chain by constructing a micro-abattoir on the farm for our own use, and as a service to other small scale pastured livestock farmers in our immediate region," the application says.
"As an agroecological farm, we aim to protect environment and amenity for our own and neighbouring land, believing that sustainability is dealing justly with future generations."
The planning application states Jonai Farms and Meatsmiths currently butchers with and for several other farms but its existing boning room and commercial kitchen facilities are at capacity in terms of providing services for others.
The new abattoir, Jonai Meatsmith Collective, will be owned and operated by Jonai Farms but it will function as 'community-supported slaughter' in a similar way to 'community-supported agriculture'.
Farmers will sign up as members of the collective and pay a percentage of their anticipated slaughter fees for the year ahead up front.
"The objective of this development proposal is to effectively and safely construct and operate a micro-abattoir and boning room on our agroecological farm in a way that addresses climate change and biodiversity loss through avoided greenhouse gas emissions and a circular bioeconomy," the application says.
It will have the capacity to accommodate the needs of about 15 other farms who will be members of the collective and employ five full-time employees, the application states.
The Jonas' vision to build a micro-abattoir follows years of research on small-scale on-farm and regional abattoirs in the US and Australia.
They are accepting donations via https://jonaifarms.com.au/ to go towards the project's cost.
Submissions close on February 14 and can be made via https://www.hepburn.vic.gov.au/Planning-building/Planning/Track-an-application-planning-register
