Goat industry on alert after prices "crash"

The dramatic drop in prices for goats, from a high of around $10 a kilogram carcase weight to a little over $4, is causing concern among eastern Australian producers who have invested heavily in the industry in recent years, but one agent believes the market will return to more sustainable levels in the medium term.
Queensland landholder Tim Caskey has been involved in the goat industry for 37 years and said he'd never seen prices turn round so dramatically in such a quick time frame.
"Thankfully I run sheep and cattle, along with 1000 full blood Boer goats, but there are some, like my sons who've gone fully into goats," he said.
"With the cost of living these days, you can't make money out of goats at $4 a kilogram.
"I got so many into the goat game, now I'm starting to wonder what I was doing.
"People paid thousands (of dollars) for nannies, now they can't sell their progeny for $50."
He believed the market would work itself out but not knowing how long that might take was of major concern.
"I'm not one to panic but rising interest rates combined with low prices are not helping."
He also said the live export market alternative was nearly non-existent nowadays, now that Malaysia has lost its foot and mouth disease-free status.
"Once Australia was their only option, in order for them to maintain their FMD-free status," said. "That doesn't matter to them anymore now."
RELATED: Goat prices take a tumble
Charleville, Queensland, Nutrien agent Gus Foott said the plummeting price was down to a number of factors, the availability of shipping containers and the financial downturn in the US among them.
"People have outbred the capacity to kill at the moment," he said. "But I think this also proves that $10 was never sustainable.
"Goat meat's traditionally sat between mutton and lamb, so I think we'll see it get back to $5 or $6 at some stage."
Mr Foott said there was definitely some panic selling underway at present but he cautioned against thinking the industry was finished.
"It's not like the wool job, it's not going to be like this for 20 years," he said.
One thing he said would help the industry in the long term would be an increase in the MLA levy, saying the current situation was showing that investment in growing the industry and overseas markets was necessary.
"This shows we have too much of a reliance on the American market," he said. "They buy 90pc of our goat meat."
Western Meat Exporters managing director Campbell McPhee said the slow arrival of containers all last year, resulting in a backlog of shipments in the September-November period, coupled with the expensive meat they were being filled with, had given markets a 'bellyache'.
"Goat is traditionally a winter-eaten meat in the northern hemisphere, and importers got caught with high prices when they were filling that demand," the Charleville-based processor said.
"Some shipments were taking three months to arrive, and they were losing money - that takes time to get over. We're re-engaging with people who got squeezed by high prices."
November's rain also meant a lot of stock was put off being processed until December, traditionally a short month.
"All the meat is finding homes now," he said, adding that the price drop could partly be put down to a realisation that $10 a kilogram was not sustainable for a long period.
He said the abattoir extensions were working beautifully and he was looking forward to putting it through its paces, especially as labour was becoming more available.
WME now employs 190 people and is looking to have 210 by the end of 2023.
He said the automation had brought a lot of interest from school leavers and females in particular, thanks to focusing more on IT than hands-on work.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.