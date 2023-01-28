Stock & Land
Environmental group discovers largest population of the nationally endangered Eltham Copper Butterfly

January 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Environmental group discovers largest population of the nationally endangered Eltham Copper Butterfly. Picture supplied

An environmental group has found a endangered type of butterfly in two nature reserves in the Wimmera.

