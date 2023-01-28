A THURGOONA regenerative farmer whose first TikTok video went viral is taking it all in his stride.
Wolki Farms co-owner Jacob Wolki said the video about his self-service butchery posted on Sunday had 1 million views between social media platforms TikTok and Twitter, landing him on national breakfast TV show Today and online sites the world over this week.
He fitted his media commitments around his already packed farm schedule.
"It's been very, very positive," he said.
"I'm all for any opportunity or platform to spread the message that there's value in treating animals or landscapes better.
"If one person thinks more about which eggs or which bacon they buy, it's been worth it!"
Mr Wolki said online criticism about the business model and farming overall was minimal.
He said his 24/7 self-service butchery at Lavington was never viable to sustain a retail job.
"I'm pro-jobs," said Mr Wolki, who employs 50 people between his farm and Albury ventures Cafe Musette and Cycle Station.
"I want to take every bit of capital, energy and labour I have and put it on the farm; not sitting in a butchery."
In the video shared to hosting service TikTok, Mr Wolki said the shop had no thefts since he opened it on Urana Road almost two years ago.
Customers got a PIN code to enter the store when they signed up as members after a farm tour.
The store had security cameras to monitor customers as they browsed the products.
Mr Wolki said customers have never stolen from the butchery because they understood the farm's ethos.
He said he had 300 members, 20 per cent of whom were very active buyers and 40 per cent somewhat active.
"We do the bulk of our trade through our online subscription boxes," he said.
"The butchery makes $3000 a week with no labour inputs (excluding restocking)."
The butchery stocked meat that was grown on Wolki Farms including pork, lamb, beef, chicken and wild harvest venison meat, as well as bones, chicken feet, pet mince, eggs and jerky.
Customers use an app on their smartphone to scan the products and then use a debit or credit card to pay.
Mr Wolki said they capped their regular farm tours at about 40 people.
"People keep asking me how to come to a farm tour but we offer them on our website through Eventbrite."
Mr Wolki said he had often posted videos to social media platforms with up to 8000 views: "Nothing has ever had the same traction as this latest one!"
