A multi-million dollar opportunity to take over an artfully revitalised corner pub in the heart of a tourism hotspot has hit the market.
Located just off Beechworth's main street, The Empire Hotel has received an aesthetic and cultural makeover in recent years after being purchased and operated by fine dining and hospitality specialists Andrew Madden, Scott Daintry and Shauna Stockwell.
After five years building its strong position in the area, The Empire Hotel has been returned to the market for an asking price of $2.2 million.
Dan McDonald of Albury's McDonald Hospitality Brokers' said the owners and broker chose to list the price to assist enquiries.
"These guys are progressive hospitality professionals who buy a traditional hotel in a town like Beechworth, and they come in with a vision," Mr McDonald said.
"The renaissance we are seeing in pubs at the moment is where professionals go in and they develop a style of offering that is at another level.
"There have been sales that would indicate that the interest is there based on the location.
"I've cut to the chase on Beechworth at that price to make the market immediately aware of what it will take to buy," Mr McDonald said.
Owners and operators Ms Stockwell, Mr Madden and Mr Daintry said they were proud of their work at The Empire Hotel, which they had set out with a plan to transform over a five-year period.
The pandemic presented challenging hurdles for the trio, with The Empire Hotel tweaking its offerings, layout and menu alongside restriction changes and erratic tourism.
"It has been incredibly challenging at times but incredibly fulfilling," Ms Stockwell said. "We have been able to deliver much needed hospitality to the community at a very difficult time when socialising was quite challenging."
"We developed this building from the ground up," Mr Madden said.
"We've renovated it beautifully and we have our own demographic within the community who are very loyal. It accentuated the offering in Beechworth."
Grateful to their regulars, whom they have grown by starting a pub choir, serving as the hub for the annual Dragd Out festival and accommodating countless social clubs, all three owners hope whoever takes over will be similarly community minded.
"Because it is a pub, there needs to be a certain amount of community mindedness. We are a tourist town, so we have peaks and troughs," Mr Daintry said.
"We have garnished a very good and loyal following from our locals. I would hope the next person who comes along will do the same thing."
They said the pub's focus on local producers and vignerons, as well as a menu scaled for casual to finer dining, was a hit with patrons.
"We have an exclusive wine list and the front page features all the vignerons in Beechworth. It is the only wine list in the region that features the entire Geographic Index," Mr Madden said.
"I think we are the only wine list anywhere that does that, that includes every single vigneron in their area on one list. It is quite unique."
"I have a strong south-east Asian influence on the menu," Ms Stockwell said, who is also The Empire Hotel's head chef.
"One of the dishes is prawns with a chilli caramel on a crispy noodle salad. That is probably one of the most popular dishes over the history of the hotel."
