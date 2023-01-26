Bulls set for online auction

Diversity and excellence in all aspects of beef production is the ethos at Duck Island Composites, which is based in watercourse country between Keith and the Coorong.
This applies to farm layout, pasture composition, cattle genetics and environmental management.
Landscape Beef Pty Ltd (LBPL), formerly Duck Island Partners, is the operating entity for Duck Island Composites and will this year hold its inaugural auction of 32 bulls through AuctionsPlus on February 17.
LBPL principal James Darling said the move comes after more than 30 years participating in the SA Beef Field Days.
"There were always issues associated with selling bulls on a single day on a first-come, first-served basis," he said.
"AuctionsPlus gives all bidders, both local repeat buyers and more distant purchasers, an equal opportunity.
"We are offering the complete drop - no bulls have been retained for LBPL use."
Addressing biosecurity, Duck Island Composites has been a closed herd for 15 years - buying in very few bulls, growing its own sires and gaining genetic diversity through a twice-yearly AI program using elite American crossbred and composite semen.
"We have been breeding composite bulls for 40 years," Mr Darling said.
"Quality doesn't happen overnight and breeding composites is at least as exacting as breeding purebreds - perhaps more so.
"We use the frame size and milking ability of the black Simmental; the square back-end, low tail set and colour of the Angus; with the fertility and softness of the Angus and Poll Hereford.
"Backed by hybrid vigour, the discipline of years of critical on-ground performance recording has made Duck Island Composites unrivalled in South Australia for consistency and quality."
Most animals in the Duck Island herd are 50 per cent Angus, 35-43pc Simmental and the remainder Poll Hereford.
Bulls are all black and all homozygous polled.
Of the 32-head sale team, 29 have been tested as having the double black homozygous gene, and will breed entirely black progeny. Only three bulls - each outstanding - have the potential to throw a red gene.
Duck Island Composite bulls are paddock-reared and selected from an EU-accredited commercial herd of 4000 performance recorded cattle.
Totally grassfed, they are also Teys Grassland Pastures Standard accredited.
Mr Darling said Duck Island Composites' sires possessed style and correctness.
"They are soft, big-bodied animals, known for impressive weight gains, quiet temperament, longevity and meat quality," he said.
"High intramuscular fat (IMF) readings have become a significant feature of the sale bulls on offer."
IMF marbling, eye muscle area, growth and fertility are key selection traits.
All year round culling for structural faults or lack of performance is meticulous.
Mr Darling said the herd had a national reputation for high fertility, especially for its heifers.
He said LBPL calved 650 females in autumn and 650 females in spring in a 56-day period.
"No calving has been less than 96pc in the past 10 years and often, due to fertility, the calving percentage is higher than 100," he said.
Mr Darling said steers destined for the EU market had consistently averaged weight gains of more than 2.5 kilograms per day in the spring and the top steers could put on more than 3kg/day.
"We sell EU steers when they are finished at carcase weights of 340-410kg at 17-22-months-old, so high growth rate is an important selection trait," he said.
In a focus to benchmark and improve meat quality, the complete drop of Duck Island Composites steers has been entered in the Southern Grassfed Carcase Classic for the past four years.
It has been the most successful large-scale cattle breeder in this competition - winning one or multiple ribbons in three consecutive years - missing the grand champion steer by 0.09 points in 2020.
Mr Darling said calving twice per year aligned with LBPL's aim to keep cover on the ground all year round and had enhanced its reputation for being at the forefront of environmental management.
Integral to diversity, LBPL owns 3200 hectares of high value native vegetation.
Since 2005, it has had a pro-active Cooperative Environmental Management Agreement with government to manage Duck Island bush and surrounding Gum Lagoon Conservation Park as a single entity.
"We have been among the pioneers of saltland agriculture, established a model for conservation farming, been a leader of feral deer control and are now working towards the LBPL's aim of net zero emissions," Mr Darling said.
For cattle breeders looking to inspect Duck Island Composite sale bulls, an open day will be held on-property on February 16. For details of bulls go to: duckisland.info
