Agents are expected a price of $5500 to $6000 per acre will be offered for an historic farming property at Harrow in western Victoria.
This prized red gum farming at Harrow is up for sale by tender.
The sale of Plover Park (353 hectares, 864 acres) will end more than a 50 year connection to the farm for the current owners who live outside the area and are now planning to retire.
The expected price of the farm is between $4.7-$5.2 million.
Interestingly, Plover Park was one of the four properties which originally formed the historic Kout Norien Station which was broken up into smaller farming units in the 1960s.
Harrow was highlighted as part of the western Victoria described by the noted explorer Major Mitchell when he passed through in 1836 where the township now stands.as "Australia Felix", lush farming country.
Kout Norien, on the Glenelg River, was originally taken up as a pastoral run in 1840 across 400,000 acres.
At the time, Kout Norien was one of the largest pastoral holdings in the fledgling Victorian colony.
The large run was associated with the Tasmanian banker Captain Charles Swanston and his son-in-law, Edward Willis.
Swanston was a backer of John Batman's successful plan to colonise Port Phillip, founding the cities of Melbourne and Geelong.
Melbourne's central street is named after Swanston for his support of Batman.
After being founded by Swanston, Willis later sub-divided Kout Narin and kept a section called Koolomurt where he founded one of Victoria's earliest and best Merino studs.
Richard Broughton leased part of the property in 1855 and under his guidance the existing woolshed and homestead were built.
Selling agent Max Brown of Ray White Rural said Plover Park was a noted sheep and cattle holding with proven cropping country.
Mr Brown said in recent years the vendors have leased the property to a local sheep farmer and the current lease runs to April.
"There is no home on the property which is subdivided into four paddocks and the main improvement is a two-stand timber and steel shearing shed and an effective set of yards and two holding paddocks," he said.
The property is held across two titles and tender sale offers are required by Friday, February 17.
Plover Park is about four kilometres from Harrow and fronts the Harrow to Clear Lake bitumen road.
"The property includes eight dams and there is a double creek frontage that is reliable so almost every year there are good stock water resources," Mr Brown said.
"'The gently undulating landform with impressive stands of red gum is in great heart currently after the good season and carries a big volume of feed for the sheep or even cattle.
"The vendors have no family succession involved in agriculture so Plover Park is for definite sale and will be keenly sought by district farmers."
Max Brown says another option for buyers would be to build a home on the property to take in the close proximity to Harrow.
They could also utilise the production credentials of this farm, or to combine it with other district holdings.
"Prime farm blocks like Plover Park rarely become available in the Harrow district."
For more property information and tender details contact Mr Brown on 0429 854772.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
