The Angus breed is the best in the world, according to the Wells family, and better yet, they are living out their dream of breeding the best, in some of Tasmania's most highly productive agricultural land, Sisters Creek, in north-west Tasmania.
For Trent and Antonia Wells, producing Angus beef is a no-brainer.
"Angus beef is the meat Australia wants to eat most of all, the choice is easy when you understand the demand for the product," Mr Wells said.
The potato farmers started their Angus herd in 2013 when they purchased 24 Angus heifers from the Woolnorth herd dispersal sale.
Now their potato enterprise has almost halved in size and their herd of 150 big-framed Angus cows dot the landscape of their Sisters Creek property.
"We have built our Angus herd up off the back of growing potatoes and we are now at the point where cattle are our main enterprise," he said. Usually producing 1000 tonnes of potatoes each year the Wells have scaled back to 500t per year, also with another 50 first-calf Angus heifers to drop from February, 2023.
Their home property, along with a lease block at Flowerdale, consists of 122 hectares. High rainfall, highly productive soil, and improved pastures sewn with a mix of perennial rye and clovers supports their Angus breeding herd using strip grazing methods.
Steers are also retained on-farm and are grass-fed; grown out to slaughter weights of 600 to 650 kilograms, with some supplementary feeding of hay and silage, their steers reach their target weights at 20 to 24 months of age.
Mr Wells said investing in good quality stud Angus bulls has made it easier for them to build up their cow numbers through self-replacements.
They have bought their stud Angus bulls from Quarterway Angus since 2015.
"The Quarterway bulls are an ideal Angus type," Mr Wells said. "They produce nice, big, meaty calves that are thicker boned and a well-structured animal.
"We find our calves hit the ground and just continue to grow. Given our high rainfall area we have the bulk feed available to pasture fatten young stock out to those heavier weights," he said.
The Wells family ran an AI program this year, which achieved a joining percentage of 50 per cent for their spring herd to Millah Murrah Paratrooper.
"We have some very nice calves on the ground by Paratrooper this year and we see an opportunity in the market for commercial Angus bulls, with smaller operations looking for a more affordable option."
The Wells family will be offering a select draft for sale as commercial Angus bulls.
