The Wells are living the dream with Angus

By Georgia Cameron
May 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Trent and Antonia Wells standing among their Angus cows on the high-fertile country of Sisters Creek, Tasmania. Picture supplied.
The Angus breed is the best in the world, according to the Wells family, and better yet, they are living out their dream of breeding the best, in some of Tasmania's most highly productive agricultural land, Sisters Creek, in north-west Tasmania.

