Former Victorian Mallee grain farmer Peter Grant achieves top results with Angus cattle at Kyneton

By Kate O'Neill
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:00am
Peter Grant is excelling in his shift from grain farmer to grazier, winning the best presented pen award at the annual Kyneton weaner sale in January 2022. Picture Andrew Miller.

When Victorian Mallee grain farmer Peter Grant started losing his hearing eight years ago, he initially put it down to the loud machinery he'd been working with for the past 25 years.

