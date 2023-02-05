When Victorian Mallee grain farmer Peter Grant started losing his hearing eight years ago, he initially put it down to the loud machinery he'd been working with for the past 25 years.
Medical investigation revealed something more alarming - a cricket ball-sized tumour in his brain.
Fortunately the tumour, an acoustic neuroma, was able to removed and benign, but Mr Grant was left with only 20 per cent hearing in one ear and his balance permanently affected.
He and wife Annette decided it was time to reassess their lives.
In 2019, they left behind the heat, dust and noisy machinery of their cropping operation in the Mallee for the cool green pastures of Rosehill, Kyneton, where Mr Grant moved into semi-retirement with a small Angus cattle operation.
Three years on, it's safe to say the shift from grain farmer to grazier has been a success for the 63-year-old, with some exceptional spring pastures and booming prices at the saleyards getting things off to a flying start.
"They (the cattle) have gone to very good weights since we've been here," Mr Grant said.
"We get them off at 10 months of age and the steers have been some 400-odd kilos or higher and the heifers around 380kg."
At the 2022 annual weaner sale at Kyneton in January, Mr Grant was awarded best pen, selling 20 Adameluca-blood steers, 423kg, for $2610 or 617c/kg.
He backed that up in 2023 when he took best pen for the second year in a row.
Mr Grant says there was no question they'd run any other breed but Angus.
"We listened to the advice of the locals, and to the Elders livestock agents Dean and Brendan Coxon, and we were just told Angus was the breed to grow at Kyneton," he said.
"The feedlotter choice is Angus and you just see the Angus outprice any other breed at sales."
He says they started their operation with "the best quality cattle we could buy at the time" from Yea.
They now run 60 breeders across 10 hectares at Rosehill along with 66ha of leased land that immediately joins the property.
They've been using bulls from the nearby Adameluca stud, and Mr Grant says he's been impressed with ease of calving, birthweight, growth and quiet temperament.
"I AI'ed (artificially inseminated) most of the herd this year to Adameluca's new reference sire, Milwillah Slideshow, and I'm waiting to see what emerges from that, but I'll be looking to keep the female progeny from that sire," he said.
To target the annual Kyneton weaner sale in January, calving is in autumn.
During the winter months, from around May to early September, cattle receive a mix of oat, vetch and clover hay to supplement the ryegrass, Phalaris and clover pastures.
"Each unit would get approximately 10 kilo of hay per day and that seems to supplement any paddock feed that's there and they maintain their weight," Mr Grant said.
"They come out of winter and into spring in pretty good condition."
Mr Grant says getting out of cropping and away from machinery had been a good move.
"Running livestock is probably not a bad way to finish your farming life off," he said.
"I've only got a small herd but I try to do it pretty right."
He and Annette are now enjoying the "best of both worlds", he says.
"After living out in the bush for so long, now we're about 2km out of Kyneton.
"We're an hour's drive from Melbourne, 45 minutes from Bendigo, but we're still in the country.
"When you're up further near the border, there's not much in the way of medical facilities and that type of thing, but close to the city here you've got it all."
