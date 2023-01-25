Stock & Land
MLA Mutton price data shows prices fall to new six-year low

By Leann Dax
January 25 2023 - 11:00am
Blair O'Toole and David Gow, Southern Grampians Livestock, bought this pen of 112 1.5-year-old Chrome sires for $184 at Hamilton. Picture by Philippe Perez

Mutton prices have tanked to their lowest levels in six years.

