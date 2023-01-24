Stock & Land
The CEWH will sell three per cent of its Goulburn allocation

January 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The Goulburn River, near Shepparton. Picture supplied.

The Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder is selling up to eight gigalitres of its annual Goulburn River catchment allocation.

