The Suffolk Society of Victoria will hold its second annual ewe auction, in Kyneton, in early February, with more than 300 rams and ewes on offer.
Following the success of the inaugural event, which drew buyers from WA, South Australia and NSW, breeders from around the state will again present their sheep at the Kyneton saleyards, on Saturday, February 4.
The auction, in conjunction with Elders & Landmark Kyneton, will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Organisers say the sale, dubbed "Australia's Largest Suffolk Ewe Auction" are hoping for a similar result this year with increased numbers of ewes on offer.
They said the breed had gained popularity in recent years with both hobby and commercial sheep farmers due to its adaptability, growth and eating quality traits.
"We've got 18 breeders onboard this year, which is almost double last year's number of vendors," Suffolk Society secretary Sara Correa said.
"We've even got 15 rams up for auction, so, we are going to have a really good yarding of quality Suffolks this year."
She said the auction would showcase more than 300 commercial and specially selected Suffolk ewes.
For more information about the auction, visit www.suffolk-vic.org.au
