Victorian Suffolk breeders will sell their best sheep in Kyneton

Updated January 23 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:17am
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent, John Robson, Kyneton, and Elders agent Dean Coxon will preside over the second Suffolk ewe and ram auction. Picture supplied.

The Suffolk Society of Victoria will hold its second annual ewe auction, in Kyneton, in early February, with more than 300 rams and ewes on offer.

