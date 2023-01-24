Stock & Land
Home/News

Pyrenees Shire to deliver more road network improvements in 2023

January 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyrenees Shire was one of many local government areas, hit hard by last year's flooding. Picture supplied.

Pyrenees Shire Council will continue to roll out is road infrastructure improvement program, with a number of major projects scheduled for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.