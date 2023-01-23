Stock & Land
Home/Beef
Updated

Bairnsdale Herefords, Angus sell to return buyers Gippsland sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:38pm, first published January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

East Gippsland-bred weaner steers sold beyond $2300 a head at Bairnsdale on Tuesday in a market full of some of the most sought after cattle in eastern Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.