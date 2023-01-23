Stock & Land
Pakenham F1, beef-bred females sell to repeat buyers at store sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
January 23 2023 - 11:00am
Account G Smith sold 13 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers with calves at foot for $3500 at Pakenham's feature female sale.

Repeat buyers at Pakenham's feature female sale underpinned the annual market where prices for beef breeders with calves at foot passed $5000 a unit.

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

