Repeat buyers at Pakenham's feature female sale underpinned the annual market where prices for beef breeders with calves at foot passed $5000 a unit.
Agents yarded about 1200 cattle for the special female sale, which included a line-up of springing Angus/Friesian-cross and beef-bred heifers, as well as cows and heifers with calves at foot.
Everitt Seeley & Bennetts director Jarrod Bennetts said Friday's sale featured several long-term cow lines.
"This was the standout sale for the year which represents the annual drafts of springing F1 heifers," he said.
"The market followed recent trends and prices were softer compared to the same sale 12 months ago, however, after the F1s, we moved onto the springing beef section and that part was very strong."
The top-priced lots at the Pakenham sale were for a pen of 13 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers which made $5100, followed by four Charolais heifers with calves at foot which made $5100 a unit.
The cattle were consigned by G & I Smith, Yarra Junction, who also sold 13 Charolais heifers for $2500.
Mornington Peninsula vendor Aeolus Nominees sold 100 springing F1 heifers, including 13 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $2725, 12 heifers for $2525 and 14 heifers for $2425.
The same vendor also sold 12 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $2225 and 14 heifers for $2400.
Mr Bennetts said the top drafts of the Aeolus heifers were bought by repeat buyers, while the sale marked the 31st year the vendor had sold cattle at the January sale.
Cliberos, Leongatha South, had a herd dispersal of 50 springing Angus cows and heifers, including 12 first-calving Angus heifers for $3050 and seven second-calving Angus cows for $3200.
The same vendor also sold 13 third-calving Angus cows for $3625 and 12 fourth-calving Angus cows for $3150.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said beef cows and heifers sold to strong demand.
"We didn't have any F1s, but our three major lines of joined beef heifers, which are all first-time vendors at the Pakenham female sale, sold to and above expectations," he said.
The lines included the Douglas family, Woodstock Manor, Woodstock, who sold 92 PTIC Angus heifers, purchased from the Yea weaner sale in 2022, including 15 Angus heifers for $3475, 18 heifers for $3000 and 14 for $3000.
Vearing & Davies, Woodstock, sold 103 Poll Hereford and Hereford heifers, bought previously through the Mountain Calf Sales in March, which were PTIC to selected Angus and Hereford bulls.
The draft included 20 Hereford heifers at $3025, nine Roan Herefords for $3175, 10 Hereford heifers at $2750.
LL & HM Wigg, Maffra, sold 32 Red Angus and Black Baldy heifers including 11 Black Baldy heifers for $2725, and eight Red Angus $2525.
Westbury Downs, Westbury, dispersed its complete draft of 95 Angus/Friesian-cross cows, second to fifth calvers, including 12 cows for $2220, 12 for $1900 and 11 for $1880.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
