Stock & Land
Home/News

New Kaniva publican bought the pub that wasn't for sale

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaniva Publican Bob Cane enjoys sharing his his collection of era's gone by. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Stepping into the Commercial Hotel in Kaniva, is like walking into a 'pickers paradise.' You're surrounded by an eclectic mix of items that you think must represent a lifetime of collecting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.