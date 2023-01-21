The 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village in Ballarat is one step closer to becoming a reality as tenders for all regional sites are set to go live on Monday.
Development Victoria's criteria for the projects involve "the design and construction of approximately 1200 generally medium density 1-2 storey dwellings (with some potential for small apartment buildings)".
The contract outlines the complex is earmarked to have a completion date of September, 2025.
Candidates will be selected via two-phase procurement process with phase one involving an open Expression of Interest (EOI) "whereby a shortlist of participants will be developed" and phase two where eligible contractors will "be invited to respond to a Request for Proposal (RFP) for part or parts of the project".
"The Expression of Interest process will bring us one step closer to having builders on board to deliver the villages across regional Victoria," a Development Victoria spokesperson said.
"We'll work closely with the Ballarat community and the construction sector over the next three years, investing significantly in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities."
Last month, Development Victoria, made an advance tender notice seeking a suitable client to undertake soil remediation works at what was the former Ballarat saleyards.
They anticipate to award an appropriate tender for soil remediation works by the first half of 2023.
The Victorian government is yet to divulge further details on the expansion at Ballarat's Mars Stadium, which will house the Games' track and field program, or other infrastructure upgrades needed around the city.
They have also not yet made clear what upgrades, if any, are to be made at Selkirk Stadium, which opened in July 2019 and is set to stage the event's boxing competitions.
Base camp preparations are under way for the Games' Geelong waterfront with about 50 staff allocated. ACM has confirmed the Games' Organising Committee's Geelong headquarters will be supported by offices in Ballarat's GovHub.
Testing would also be undertaken at the Ballarat Showgrounds site adjacent to Mars Stadium, using drilling rigs mounted on a four-wheel drive.
The site of the athletes' village, which opened in 1864 operated for more than 150 years after being closed in October 2018.
During that time millions of livestock passed through the gates of what became one of the most important livestock auction sites in regional Victoria.
It is estimated the Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria's economy while also creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the competition commences.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
