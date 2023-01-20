Stock & Land
Home/News

Cloven Hills' summer sale hits $5000

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced ram lamb held by Cloven Hills stud principal Chris Dorahy, pictured with Nutrien Casterton agent Rick Smith (second from left), buyer Marita Cox, and the Cloven Hills team Harry, Bridie, Kate and Rupert (kneeling).

*149 of 198 rams sold to $5000, av $2144

CLOVEN HILLS held its annual online summer ram sale with great success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.