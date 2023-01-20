CLOVEN HILLS held its annual online summer ram sale with great success.
The top-priced ram was an Elite ram used in the Cloven Hills flock, Lot 165, purchased by return client Marita Cox, Coojar, for $5000.
The ram was in the top 5 per cent for maternal carcase production index (MCP+), post-weaning weight (PWWT), scrotal, weaning rate (WR), yearling weaning rate (YWR) and dressing percentage.
Ms Cox also bought the second top-priced ram of the sale, as well as the top-priced ram lamb in Lot 83.
Lot 83 was also in the top 5pc for MCP+, PWWT, scrotal, WR, YWR, dressing percentage and lean meat yield.
"We are running around 800 fully composite ewes, turning off the lambs direct to the abattoirs," she said.
"The older ram I purchased will go out shortly, as we needed an extra ram to go over our ewes, whereas the young rams will go out in September.
"The Cloven Hills sheep have a very good temperament which makes them good to handle.
"I know they offer a good selection of rams that do the job, and have the top genetics available."
Ms Cox purchased four rams in total to average $3825.
READ MORE:
Cloven Hills stud principals Chris and Kate Dorahy were extremely pleased with the result of the sale.
"The clearance and average were both increased on the 2022 summer sale, even though the number offered was slightly less," Ms Dorahy said.
The sale was conducted entirely online, with a physical previewing before the AuctionsPlus sale, where the 61 registered bidders across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania placed 1303 bids.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.