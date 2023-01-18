Stock & Land
Nhill multi-lot farming property auction

By Mark Phelps
January 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

A 1764 acre (714 hectare) property in Victoria's Wimmera is headed to auction in seven lots on February 10.

