The Coburn family is closing the curtain on the show career of their aged Illawarra cow after it took out the senior and supreme Illawarra exhibit at the 2023 International Dairy Week at Tatura.
The Coburn family, of Trevor, Robert and Kieran, which runs the Illinga stud, Horefield, said the cow had done its job in the ring as well as producing eight calves.
The cow was Illinga Handsomes Homerun, an April 2016-drop cow sired by Llandovery Jinnys Empire and out of Illinga Miami Red Hardsome.
READ MORE:
Leading the supreme exhibit was Kieran Coburn, who said the aged cow would be retired from the show ring and flushed.
He said the cow had been reserve at IDW 2022 and was from a long line of animals from the Handsomes cow family, which had been successful at IDW.
The cow had produced eight calves including twins.
Mr Coburn said it was "pretty good" to win after going close the previous year.
He said the cow had not provided a heifer and they hoped to get one when flushed.
He said they had been fortunate that their herd ran with Holsteins in a barn and had not been impacted by the flooding in October.
The entry was also judged best udder of the Illawarra show.
Illawarra judge, Brad Gavenlock, said it was an outstanding line-up of Illawarra cattle.
He said the standard was what was expected from the breed.
"There are a few families that have really upped the ante on turning the cows out and are doing a great promotion of the breed," he said.
He commended the people who made the show work.
"The industry needs this show and the passion behind it," he said.
In selecting the aged cow as supreme exhibit, Mr Gavenlock said he was a great fan of young cows, but when the "old" cows came out in that sort of form "that's the next level; that's what it's all about".
"The champion and reserve were two special individuals," he said.
Mr Gavenlock said it was a strong show from start to finish and while not huge in number, the top end was "very, very good".
"I think the breed is in a good spot after addressing challenges, like all breeds, but have worked through the issues and are doing that the best way that they can," he said.
"They are becoming a breed that's commercially viable for all dairy farmers."
The reserve champion, Bluechip Absolute Pamela, shown by Eagle Park, Jamberoo, NSW, was also from the aged cow class.
The 2011-drop cow was by Apples Absolute and out of Sunnyview Duchess 4.
The Hayes family, Girgarre, had a successful show highlighted by taking out the intermediate and junior champion ribbons.
The family's intermediate Illawarra was from class nine for three-year-olds in milk, Llandovery Guses Freda a heifer by Llandovery Gus and out of a Freda cow.
The reserve intermediate was Glencliffe Carlee shown by Ingrid Diment, Stanhope, a March 2020-drop heifer by Myrtleholme Hunt.
The junior champion heifer shown by the Hayes family was Llandovery Zumba Pride, a Treeton Scarlett Jumbo calf out of Llandovery Playmaker Pride 2139.
Reserve junior heifer was Eagle Park Theo Pamela shown by Eagle Park, Jamberoo, NSW, a January 1, 2022-drop heifer sired by Springvale Theo.
Grand champion: Illinga Handsomes Homerun, Coburn Family, Horefield.
Senior champion: Illinga Handsomes Homerun.
Reserve: Bluechip Absolute Pamela, Eagle Park, Jamberoo, NSW.
Senior best udder: Illinga Handsomes Homerun.
Intermediate champion: Llandovery Guses Freda, Hayes family, Girgarre.
Reserve intermediate: Glencliffe Carlee, Ingrid Diment, Stanhope.
Junior champion: Llandovery Zumba Pride, Hayes family, Girgarre.
Reserve: Eagle Park Theo Pamela, Eagle Park.
Junior premier breeder: Hayes family.
Junior premier exhibitor: Hayes family.
Premier breeder: Hayes family.
Premier exhibitor: Hayes family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.