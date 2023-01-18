Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Watch

Kyneton weaner sale again attracts Pakenham based agents

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gippsland agents, looking to buy for bullock fatteners and restockers, again headed north to the weaner sales - this time to Kyneton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.