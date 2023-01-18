Gippsland agents, looking to buy for bullock fatteners and restockers, again headed north to the weaner sales - this time to Kyneton.
Agents yarded 1192 head of steers and heifers, many with Adameluca Angus bloodlines.
Elders Kyneton auctioneer Dean Coxon said there were isolated sales that were very strong.
"But I think the rest of it tracked where the weaner sales were last week - it's a long way off where the cattle job has been, but it is a new level," he said.
"I think it was at a satisfactory level."
He said Pakenham buyers were eager to pick up steers in the first few lanes.
"Our season has been wet and cold - the winter was terrible, but we have grown a lot of grass.
"I was exceptionally happy with our run of cattle, I thought the first run of steers and heifers were as good as you could see anywhere in Victoria."
Best presented pen was taken out by Peter Grant, Rosehill, Kyneton South, for the second year in a row.
Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown, who also bought cattle, judged the competition.
Mr Grant said he had concentrated on genetics in the last few years, using Adameluca bulls, which had been "pretty consistent.
'The steers have been in excess of 400 kilograms, for the last three seasons," he said.
The rain had been persistent, throughout the year.
"Keeping the cattle well fed through that really harsh winter was pretty important," he said.
The cattle were about 20kg lower in weight than last year but Mr Grant said he didn't feed them vetch hay, when they were weaned.
"I thought they [buyers] weren't really paying for weight, whereas last year the steers put on about 40 kilograms," he said.
"This year they didn't put on much weight on at all - it's been very wet and its probably leached the soil."
He said genetics at Kyneton had improved in recent years - "this sale is as good as any," he said.
McGrath Rodwells auctioneer Kieran McGrath said a fall in prices in the prime market of 30-40 cents a kilogram meant agents "got out of it pretty well".
"The calves with a bit of weight sold very well," he said.
"I thought some of the 300-340kg cattle could have made more money, on what's been happening, but they all sold and that's the main thing.
"The cattle looked very good buying - if we can get a bit of dry weather in the north, we might see a bit of improvement in the market."
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property Pakenham buyer Anthony Delaney was one of several agents from the area who came to Kyneton to buy cattle.
Other agents represented Elders, Pakenham, and SEJ Korumburra.
"Quality wise, this market is very good, the cattle are weaned, and its a good time for us to put a few more back away, now that we have sold a few more bullocks," Mr Delaney said.
'We get here often as we can."
He said he was buying for Yarra Valley and northern Melbourne bullock fatteners and backgrounders.
Elders livestock agent Carlo Taranto, Pakenham, bought up several pens of the first lanes of feature heifers.
Cattle also went to Ballarat agents, the Ballarat Meat Company and J&F.
P and A Grant, Rosehill, sold 18 Adameluca-blood steers, 413kg, for $2200 or 530c/kg.
PD and MC Bruton sold 18 Adameluca-blood steers, 413kg, for $2020 or 489c/kg.
Bruton also sold 20 steers, 327kg, for $1620 or 474c/kg.
Ronnie Phillips sold 17 Banquet-bood steers, 397kg, for $1740 or 438c/kg.
MT and KM Shea, Barfold Beef, sold 16 Adameluca and Te Mania-blood steers, 403kg, for $1780 or 441c/kg.
J Comfort sold 13 Te Mania-blood steers, 418kg, for $1820 or 435c/kg.
Comfort also sold 17 steers, 384kg, for $1730 or 450c/kg.
Helen Bennett sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers, 426kg for $1850 or 434c/kg.
Cameron Kennedy sold nine Adameluca-blood steers, 402kg, for $1740 or 432c/kg.
Gradamier Beef sold 26 Banquet-blood steers, 382kg, for $1750 or 458c/kg.
T.K Reid sold 20 Weemalah and Ardrossan-blood steers, 327kg, for $1620 or 495c/kg.
Maylands sold 12 Banquet-blood steers, 377kg, for $1700 or 450c/kg.
Springbank sold 11 Banquet and Te Mania-blood steers, 375kg, for $1690 or 450c/kg.
Ben Hogan sold 16 Adameluca-blood steers, 396kg, for $1910 or 482c/kg.
Penmore sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers, 354kg, for $1690 or 477c/kg.
Glendene sold 14 Adameluca-blood steers, 389kg, for $1890 or 485c/kg
They also sold 29 steers, 331kg, for $1530 or 462c/kg.
CR and ML Priest sold 16 Boonaroo-blood steers, 354kg, for $1600 or 451c/kg.
Riverbend sold nine steers, 315kg, for $1360 or 431c/kg.
Daryl Sutton sold 16 Mt William-blood steers, 370kg, for $1700 or 459c/kg.
Penmore sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers, 354kg, for $1690 or 477c/kg.
The Barro Group sold 19 steers, 337kg, for $1400 or 415c/kg.
Sutton Grange sold 11 Glendan Park-blood steers, 320kg, for $1400 or 437c/kg.
J Hedstrom sold 12 Glendan Park-blood steers, 310kg, for $1340 or 432c/kg.
R and W Hay sold nine Yarram Park steers, 378kg, for $1500 or 396c/kg.
F Notman sold seven steers, 388kg, for $1650 or 425c/kg.
Edmonds Farm sold eight Barwidgee-blood stgeers, 340kg, for $1530 or 450c/kg.
Grant sold 20 heifers, 389kg, for $2220 or 570c/kg.
Barfold sold 10 heifers, 382kg, for $1980 or 518c/kg.
James Comfort sold 12 heifers, 367kg, for $1900 or 517c/kg.
Macedon Ranges View sold nine Banquet-blood heifers, 353kg, for $1440 or 407c/kg.
Maylands sold 20 heifers, 319kg, for $1440 or 451c/kg.
Glendene sold 15 heifers, 315kg, for $1430 or 454c/kg.
HG Barton sold 14 Boonaroo-blood heifers, 317kg, for $1480 or 466c/kg.
T Thiele sold 11 Banquet-blood heifers, 285kg, for $1140 or 400c/kg.
Sutton Grange sold 10 heifers, 307kg, for $1220 or 397c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
