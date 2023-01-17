Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan has been appointed as chairwoman of the AgriFutures Australia board.
Ms McGowan, who was independent member for Indi from 2013 to 2019, replaces Kay Hull who was chairwoman from 2016 to last month.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt welcomed Ms McGowan to the position, while AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said Ms McGowan's knowledge and experience in rural issues would "be invaluable for her role".
"Ms McGowan joins AgriFutures Australia at an exciting time," Mr Harvey said.
"We are six months into our new research and innovation strategic plan and have a jam-packed agenda ahead of us.
"Ms McGowan's knowledge of agriculture, rural communities and leadership experience will be invaluable as we commence this next phase of the AgriFutures Australia journey."
Ms McGowan said she looked forward to working with the board and team to help foster the prosperity and sustainability of Australian rural industries.
"I hope my previous experience and understanding of the agriculture sector will add value to this unique, regionally-based research development corporation," Ms McGowan said.
Ms McGowan is a sixth-generation farmer from North East Victoria and has held various leadership roles of rural and regional organisations, including as president of Australian Women in Agriculture.
She was awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia in 2004.
Ms McGowan commenced her new role last Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.