Former federal MP Cathy McGowan takes helm of AgriFutures Australia

By Ted Howes
January 17 2023 - 6:05pm
Cathy McGowan's experience in rural issues will stand her in good stead as chairwoman of AgriFutures Australia. Picture by Meredith O'Shea

Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan has been appointed as chairwoman of the AgriFutures Australia board.

Ted Howes

