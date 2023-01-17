A SMALLER crowd of buyers gathered at the Chrome annual summer ram sale on Monday, but that didn't deter buying interest.
The top-priced ram was Lot 88, which was catalogued in the main drop of the Chromedale rams.
Lot 88 had Australian Sheep Breeding Values in the top 20 per cent or better for yearling weight, post eye muscle depth and post weaning faecal egg count.
The ram was purchased by Barry and Karen Hammat, Haines, Kangaroo Island, SA, who were operating through AuctionsPlus.
"Lot 88 had the right ASBVs that suit what we are looking for in transitioning from a Merino flock to a first-cross Chrome flock," Mr Hammat said.
"The black feet and black nose are very important, as is lambing ease, but this year in particular we picked rams that had a good eye muscle area.
"[Chrome stud principals] Matt and Tanya [Tonissen] have been very good to us and have helped us immensely in picking the rams that suit us."
Volume buyers also had a good go at the rams available, with several buyers picking up large drafts of rams for their operations.
One of these volume buyers was the Fry family, Vine Banks Pastoral, Broadwater, that secured 18 rams for an average of $1872.
Trevor and Matt Fry were looking for twin rams with lower birth weight ASBVs to go over their growing first-cross and composite ewe flock.
"We expanded our operation recently, and made the switch over the last 15 years from Merinos to a full crossbred and composite flock," Trevor said.
"It was for ease of management but also easier to find shearers, given the industry shortage at the minute."
Matt said they were looking for rams that had good weaning and post weaning fat depth scores.
"As we are expanding our sheep numbers, we are trying to get a higher number of lambs on the ground to accelerate that growth," he said.
Another volume buyer active on the day was DCF Marine, Karabeal, who secured 20 rams to average $1365.
Mr Tonissen was very happy with the results of the sale following the recent industry movements and seasonal conditions.
"The Chromedale rams have always been our signature breed of rams, and to see those repeat clients come back for those rams, and new clients as well, is exceptionally satisfying," he said.
"I think the sale result was a testament to the draft of rams we put together, they were even and had balanced figures and carcases.
"Given the industry at the moment, realistically this sale has exceed our expectations.
"We have always stuck to our breeding goals, which is breeding uniform sheep with good constitution, good feet and overall phenotype."
