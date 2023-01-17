Stock & Land
Chrome sheep stud sells over 200 rams

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Volume buyers Ricky Glare, Matt and Trevor Fry, Vine Banks Pastoral, Broadwater, with Carl Anker (holding Lot 1) and Matt Tonissen, Chrome.

*232 of 298 rams sold to $2800, av $1522

A SMALLER crowd of buyers gathered at the Chrome annual summer ram sale on Monday, but that didn't deter buying interest.

