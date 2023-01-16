The Victorian Farmers' Markets Association (VFMA) have elected in a new management committee including a new president, Charith Senanayake.
Mr Senanayake, who was elected at VFMA's recent annual general meeting currently runs Island Home, a Melbourne-based business producing zero-waste Sri Lankan meals using Victorian ingredients.
He said accredited farmers' markets have found the past few years challenging for those producing at a small scale.
"For many organisations, recent years have not been easy, including for farmers' markets," Mr Senanayake said.
"The outgoing committee had its hands full.
"Advocating to keep accredited markets operating ensured that our needs as small-scale food producers and farmer VFMA members were effectively heard by decision makers."
The VFMA represents 500 farmers, artisan food producers and market members selling direct to the public through more than 30 accredited markets in Victoria.
Other new members include vice-president walnut grower Mark Jankelson, Redesdale, who has been elected vice president, Angus beef and chicken farmer and Sylvia Collett, Woolamai, who has been elected secretary.
Manager of St Kilda's VegOut Farmers' Market the Brighton Farmers' Market and co-manager of Elwood Farmers' Market Tim Walsh has been elected VFMA treasurer.
Mr Senanayake said it was those markets that kept communities thriving throughout the COVID pandemic, and that it was important to continue having those hubs serving regional towns.
"VFMA members were able to continue serving customers despite the pressures of lockdowns, travel restrictions and public health measures," he said.
"With COVID-safe measures in place, our markets remained the important community hubs they're known as."
VFMA is aiming to develop a new strategy, which Mr Senanayake said the committee will work on this year.
"The outgoing committee has delivered a clear direction and goals for the association's future," he said.
"As a new committee, we're rolling our sleeves up to get this implemented through 2023."
