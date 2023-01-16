Stock & Land
Victorian Farmers' Markets Association elects new president Charith Senanayake

January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Gabi Moritz, Allen Snaith, Charith Senanayake, Mark Jankelson and Sylvia Collett are committee members of VFMA along with Tim Walsh, Deanne Free, Chris Hain and Sharon Young who are not pictured.

The Victorian Farmers' Markets Association (VFMA) have elected in a new management committee including a new president, Charith Senanayake.

