But the Australian White sale was not the best Tattykeel average for 2022. That was $12,643 for the sale of 14 stud Poll Dorset rams sold a few days before the record-breaking Australian White sale. However, the offering of 21 rams and clearance percentage failed to meet our criteria to be considered in our average price ranking. This was even despite a top price of $36,000 for a Poll Dorset ram.

