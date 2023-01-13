Stock & Land
Police hunt arsonist who may have set 14 fires in Bendigo region

January 14 2023 - 9:00am
Firefighters deal with the aftermath of a fire in Marong on Monday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

POLICE fear more suspicious fires could be linked as they step up the hunt for a suspected firebug who has struck throughout the region.

