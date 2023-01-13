POLICE fear more suspicious fires could be linked as they step up the hunt for a suspected firebug who has struck throughout the region.
They have revealed an arsonist may have used sparklers to light 14 suspicious fires since December 29.
That includes four fires in the Marong area on Monday afternoon.
The three fires on Yorkshire Road and one near the Marong Primary School now appear to be just the latest in a pattern that has emerged north of Bendigo in recent weeks.
A suspected firebug lit three fires in grassland around River and Myola-Barnadown roads, in Muskerry, at about 6.30am on December 29, police say.
Someone lit a fire four days later on River Road, Myola at about 3pm.
An arsonist may have lit two more fires along the side of Kean Road, Diggora at about 7.30pm on January 6.
Two more fires broke out later that day in grassland along River Road, Digorra at about 5pm.
Any firebug needed to be caught, Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detective Andrew Heazlewood said.
"Thankfully none of these fires have caused any significant damage so far, however with the right weather conditions a small grassfire could turn into a dangerous bushfire," the leading senior constable said.
"We are asking members of the public to think back if they were in these areas at the time of the fires and report any information that might be helpful.
"We are also urging people to keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour or cars parked on the side of the road near some of the fire areas to come forward."
Any witnesses or anyone with vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
