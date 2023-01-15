This week marks 10 years since the horrifying fires that swept through Chepstowe and Carngham, destroying more than a dozen houses.
Among the losses from one of the biggest fires in the region in decades was the historic Carngham Station Homestead.
At the time, firefighters from across the district fought the fast-moving blazes, as residents were forced to flee.
The fire eventually burnt more than 1300 hectares with a 17-kilometre perimeter at one stage, killing hundreds of livestock.
However, there were stories of hope and resilience - residents who lost their homes were buoyed by an outpouring of support from the community, while there were also tales of lucky escapes, like Dakky the dog's miracle survival.
With a hot weekend ahead, this week's anniversary is a careful reminder to always know the conditions, ensure your fire plan is up to date, and follow live updates on the VicEmergency app.
