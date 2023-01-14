Stock & Land
Bamawm farmers Brent and Kim Mitchell passion for registered cows

January 15 2023 - 7:00am
Brent and Kim Mitchell have a passion for dairy genetics. Picture supplied by ABS

Mitch Holsteins in Bamawm, Victoria, is run by Brent and Kim Mitchell. They milk just short of 300 cows with split calving in autumn and spring and do all their own artificial insemination work. They have about 400 hectares of farm spread between three different locations.

