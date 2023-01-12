Local buyers took the chance to purchase heavy PTIC and cows and calves at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange's (WVLX) Special Feature Female Sale for January.
Agents yarded 1692 cattle which began with a run of cows and calves with some excellent quality cows and calves from Australian Livestock Farms at the beginning of the sale.
That vendor sold a run of 49 Angus cows with their calves at foot with the vendor's best price going for a pen of 13 cows and calves, 504kg, selling for $3500.
Gumbridge Trust did well in both the cow and calf section and PTIC sections, selling a pen of five cows and calves, 456kg for $3550 and 12 PTIC Angus heifers, 586kg, for $3600.
The best priced of the cow and calves section however went to Barakee, who sold 3 cows and calves, 463kg, for $3600.
It was a run of 200 excellent quality PTIC heifers from Lucendale, SA, vendor Nampara Pastoral Company that was a highlight of the sale.
That vendor's top sale was a pen of 20 PTIC heifers weighing 643kg and sold for $4000, taking the top price of the day, while another two another two pens of 12 and 11 PTIC Angus heifers sold for $3700 each.
Emily Hann spoke as a representative for the vendor and said her parents Stuart and Natalie Hann did well with their breeding program this year.
"We brought four truckloads of cattle and sold with both Elders and JM Ellis & Co," she said
"The trip was a couple of hours [but] there are a lot of local here who want to buy our cattle here and it's worth it,"
"I'd either like to be part of a stud or begin a stud one day myself too when i graduate."
Matlock Farm Partners also had a significant run, selling 180 cattle with their best price being two pens holding 13 of PTIC Angus heifers and both going for $3400 separately.
The WVLX sale also hosted two dispersal sales, one being for Knepsworth vendors John and Alison McDonnell of Glendovie who sold the last of their 125 cattle as their property had been sold.
Their best price was a pen of 15 Angus cows, 594kg, sold for $3400.
The second dispersal sale was for vendor C & L Castaldo, who yarded 117 Angus-cross cows, with their best pen going for $3200 for 12 Angus-cross cows.
HF Richardson Camperdown and Mortlake agent Tim Healy said the sale was "wonderful".
"I think [the sale] would have exceeded expectations today, as the better end of the female cattle sold quite well," he said.
"Once you got of those tops, it was a bit sticky, but still quite good today."
He also said some buyers who had attended feature weaner sales this week would have turned up today but a local contingent in the gallery kept bids for pens exciting.
"There was a quite considerable local turnout here today, which is good to see," he said.
Grassdale Pastoral sold 7 PTIC Angus heifers, 537kg, for $2650.
Ingleby Agriculture, Winchelsea sold 10 PTIC Speckle Park heifers, 449kg, for $3000.
