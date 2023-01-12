Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Locals take the opportunity to buy up Nampara PTIC heifers, and other high quality female lines

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local buyers took the chance to purchase heavy PTIC and cows and calves at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange's (WVLX) Special Feature Female Sale for January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.