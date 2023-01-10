Stock & Land
Sheep processing backlogs still affecting the industry

John, Jill and Phillip Granger, Gunning, NSW, sold 140 July/August '21 drop, first-cross ewes for $322. Picture by Stephen Burns.

Livestock agents say the sheep and lamb market is likely to remain flat for a while yet, although there are some positive signs ahead.

