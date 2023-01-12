Stock & Land
Lamb, sheep market unpredictable as year of selling kicks off

By Leann Dax
January 12 2023 - 4:31pm
Ed Archer, Hillwood, Tas, sold 2000 composite wether lambs at the Tamar Valley, Tas, annual sale, with Warren Johnston, Nutrien, who was the biggest buyer of the day. Picture supplied.

In opening lamb sales in 2023 prices have been somewhat unpredictable, fluctuating depending on quality and buyer participation.

