In opening lamb sales in 2023 prices have been somewhat unpredictable, fluctuating depending on quality and buyer participation.
The one positive trend by the end of last week was strong competition and higher prices for heavy export lambs.
At the Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Griffith, NSW, lamb markets, prices were anywhere from $20 a head cheaper for trade lambs or up to $20 dearer for lambs weighing more than 30 kilograms carcase weight
Pens of heavy, grain-finished shorn lambs which offered buyers weight and yield commanded premium prices and made from $230-$281 to average 784 cents a kilogram cwt.
Top-quality drafts of young, fresh trade lambs in good clean skins pushed over 700c/kg cwt, however such prices were isolated, with most sales $20 cheaper, averaging 695c/kg cwt.
In the sheep market the price gap between heavy and light mutton widened considerably, with lighter-weight sheep rates falling away as more numbers came forward enabling buyers to be more selective.
Light grades slipped $2-$5 to average 330-360c/kg cwt.
Medium and heavy mutton rates took off in the opposite direction, lifting $15-$26 to record a top price of $179, averaging 390-410c/kg cwt.
At Bendigo the lamb market opened to dearer price trends on Monday, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
Trade market rates lifted $15 despite an absent buyer and other processors not operating to capacity.
Rates for trade lambs varied depending on competition, with the better-quality drafts fetching between $168-$200 to average 804c/kg cwt.
Plainer trade lambs weighing 18-20kg sold to a low point of $128.
The diminishing supplies of heavy lambs helped kick prices along $25 to average 818c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile in the mutton market Merino ewes with a high skin value sold $15 dearer, according to the NLRS.
Trade weights sold from $46-$110, gaining a few dollars to average 415c/kg cwt.
The market for lambs at Ballarat showed a big step up in demand for heavy export lambs, with most processors providing stronger competition.
The better-finished, neat, well-shaped trade pens topped at $196 to average 808c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs were $10-$20 dearer and made between $218-$270 to average 818c/kg cwt.
There was a very good selection of store lambs offered, and overall, the market was $7-$12 dearer to top at $154.
There was plenty of weight in the mutton yarding and the best heavy sheep lifted $5, averaging 325c/kg cwt.
Trade weight drafts sold $5-$9 higher to average 414c/kg cwt.
Light sheep sold at $56-$92.
