Weather conditions dampen this years north-western harvest

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 7:00am
Lubeck farmer Graeme Maher (pictured with dog Jess) says most producers across the north-west were pretty happy with the season. Picture by Jade Bate.

Rain, hail and a lack of sunshine have seen wild swings in cropping yields in some districts, as harvest wraps up in north-west Victoria.

