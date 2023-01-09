Stock & Land
NHVR, livestock transporters agree on new effluent code

January 9 2023 - 11:00am
The new Effluent Code code has been developed in conjunction with the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association (ALRTA). Picture by Sally Gall.

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) has registered a new national code of practice to reduce the hazards and risks associated with effluent spillage, during livestock transport.

