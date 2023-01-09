The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) has registered a new national code of practice to reduce the hazards and risks associated with effluent spillage, during livestock transport.
The code has been developed in conjunction with the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association (ALRTA).
NHVR chief executive Sal Petroccitto said while the Managing Effluent in the Livestock Supply Chain Code of Practice had been specifically developed by industry for industry, it would have far-reaching benefits for all road users.
"The 'Effluent Code' is a practical guide that helps livestock transporters and other parties in the livestock supply chain meet their primary duty and other obligations under the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL)," Mr Petroccitto said.
"It combines industry knowledge and experience in suggesting measures to minimise effluent loss that can be implemented at each stage of a land transport journey - from preparing livestock for transit to unloading - without impacting animal welfare."
ALRTA president Scott McDonald said his organisation had worked with a wide range of stakeholders to develop a code that was both practical and workable.
"Historically livestock transport drivers have been left solely responsible for managing livestock effluent in transit," Mr McDonald said.
"This code is a game changer because it makes it clear that Chain of Responsibility applies to off-road parties in the livestock supply chain."
The code articulates the measures they can take to minimise the risk of effluent accumulation and spillage.
An industry code of practice provides practical guidance for achieving the standards of heavy vehicle safety and compliance required under the HVNL
"This is a supply chain problem that requires a supply chain solution," Mr McDonald said.
"While the Effluent Code will help to improve road safety, it will also improve animal welfare outcomes, mitigate biosecurity threats and contribute to the sustainability of the livestock industry."
The NHVR was currently working with stakeholders to develop further industry codes of practice, and welcomed enquiries and suggestions about other new codes.
