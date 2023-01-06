Pilot remains in serious condition after Porepunkah plane crash

An injured pilot remains in a serious condition in hospital following a plane crash at Porepunkah on Wednesday morning.
Emergency workers located the crashed Cessna about 700 metres from the end of the small airstrip.
He was flown to the Alfred Hospital after the incident.
A spokeswoman said the Queensland man remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition on Friday.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.