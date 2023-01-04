Stock & Land
Four dead after car and ute collide at Pine Lodge

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated January 5 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:22am
Four passengers in a car have died after a collision with a ute in Victoria's northeast. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Four people have been killed after a car and ute collided in Victoria's north-east.

