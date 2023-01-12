Passionate rider Amy Johnston believes horses still serve an important role in the management of day-to-day farming.
The Wimmera contributor sent in a photo of her horse Coco while checking on lambs at Agreegra, east of Warracknabeal, at her family's property.
"She is learning to work with dogs and sheep," Ms Johnston said.
"Coco is a retained ex-pacer standardbred and is proving to be so versatile."
Meanwhile, regular contributor and farmer Geraldine Fasso captured a photo of some of her sheep near the shearing shed at Mia Mia which were about to be shorn.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
