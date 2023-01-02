white face - Melville Park herefords

The McClure family from south west Victoria aim to hit two markets with their Hereford cattle herd and can't fault the breed's performance in either of these sectors.
Owen and Meg McClure, who farm with Owen's parents Gordon and Jane, target the annual Hamilton weaner sales, as well as supplying grown steers to the premium grass-fed markets from 24-25-months-old.
The latter is predominantly to Teys Naracoorte and the company's Grasslands program.
The McClures have had Herefords since diversifying from what was predominantly a sheep property in the late 1980s, and are currently running about 1000 head in the Konongwootong region north of Coleraine.
Their property lies in a 650-millimetre rainfall zone and has variable soil types, from heavy red clays to lighter grey sandy loams.
They calve down 450-head of Hereford cows, grow 120 steers and 110 replacement heifers and have first-cross ewes for prime lamb production and Merino wethers for wool.
The McClure's Hereford breeders are mated to Hereford bulls sourced from Melville Park Herefords, with some sires used from Yarram Park and Injemira studs.
Joining occurs in June-July for calving from mid-March.
Cows are run in single sire mating groups right through pregnancy testing, so that the calves can be individually identified and sires recorded.
This allows the McClures to track and assess the performance of sire lines on traits such as weight gain, carcass quality and fertility of females.
After calving and before the usual season break at the end of April, cows are supplementary fed with vetch hay.
Hay is also fed out during the cold winter months.
Mr McClure estimates calf growth rates average about one kilogram per day across the year.
He said at weaning, the average steer weight was 323 kilograms at an age of about nine-months-old.
"At this stage, the top 100 steer weaners are sold at the Hamilton weaner sales," he said.
"In past years, these have been purchased mostly by specialist grass finishers and been turned off as young as 20-months-old at 367kg carcase weight average."
The next draft of weaner steers are grown out to 650-750kg liveweight - 360kg carcase weight - on grass and sold at 24-25-months-old.
Any remaining steers are held through winter and finished in the spring into the same grassfed programs at around the 360kg carcase weight.
A combination of a quality feedbase and careful genetic selection has meant the McClures have been able to bring cattle selling ages forward as the herd has advanced in early maturity.
"We are now selling steers in the autumn at around two-years-old, whereas they used to all be held into the spring," Mr McClure said.
He said the family had been consistently improving pastures with new species and undertaking yearly phosphorus applications - as well as doing regular soil testing to determine what extra nutrients need to be added.
"We are really focused on the feed base and how we can optimise pasture productivity," he said.
Mr McClure said the family liked working with Herefords due to their calm temperament, growth rates and solid performance in the grass-fed programs.
"When it comes to genetics, we have been concentrating on carcase traits, including positive rump and rib fat Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs), intramuscular fat (IMF) EBVs for increased eating quality and Meat Standards Australia (MSA) indexes," he said.
"The increased rib and rump fats tend to come with an early maturity phenotype, so they finish quicker.
"Other EBVs we look at are growth - mainly 400 and 600-day EBVs - Eye Muscle Area (EMA) and milk.
"We also want our bulls to be structurally sound, quiet, and soft easy doing types.
"We won't buy a bull if he doesn't match what we are trying to achieve either in EBV's or phenotypically."
The McClures have been buying sires from Melville Park since 2006 and believe they are making genetic gains in key profit-driving traits in parallel with the stud.
Mr McClure said Melville Park was introducing excellent Hereford genetics to its stud herd and an added bonus was that it was located nearby, so cattle were used to the local conditions and thrived from day one.
He said Melville Park was also recording data on all its bulls and heifers in the stud, and had submitted genomics on all of the female cattle in the herd too.
"These combined actions give us great confidence in the accuracy EBVs of the sires they buy," he said.
Mr McClure said he was confident about the cattle market going into 2023.
"Last year was such a bonus and we won't get back there I wouldn't think," he said.
"But we are at levels of two years ago, which are pretty phenomenal.
"Things are ticking along well and it is business as usual for us."
CCJ sub/writer
