Stock & Land
Home/Beef

white face - Melville Park herefords

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated January 4 2023 - 7:01pm, first published January 2 2023 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg and Owen McClure at the weaner sales in Hamilton. Picture Herefords Australia
The McClures target the annual Hamilton weaner sales and supply grown steers to the premium grass-fed markets from 24-25-months-old. Picture supplied

The McClure family from south west Victoria aim to hit two markets with their Hereford cattle herd and can't fault the breed's performance in either of these sectors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.