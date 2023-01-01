A key farm lobby group says the nation's rush to renewable power is creating "decisive conflicts" in rural areas.
Australia's energy goals to meet climate change targets means renewable projects are being fast-tracked across the country.
The "conflict" warning raised by NSW Farmers is over the siting of these energency projects in rural areas, often at the expense of productive agriculture.
NSW Farmers energy transition chair Reg Kidd said massive solar installations are being located on the state's best farming land while energy and fuel bills still skyrocket.
He said these two issues were at the core of the conflict.
Just a few weeks ago, the Federal government announced it would invest $100 million in a controversial solar farm in southern NSW..
There have been years of fierce community protest over the development of a $400m solar farm at Walla Walla, about 40km north of Albury.
Much of the debate has been over the loss of productive farming land during the 30-year life of the project.
The 300 megawatt solar farm will be built on 605 hectares (1495 acres) of grazing/cropping leased from two supportive local farmers who are being paid for the lease of the land.
Mr Kidd said key recommendations in a report from the NSW Agriculture Commissioner have apparently been put on hold.
NSW Agriculture Commissioner Daryl Quinlivan recommended planning system changes to manage land use conflict across the state.
He said land use conflict was a serious threat to the prosperity of rural and regional NSW.
Mr Kidd said despite this top-level advice, NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean was "turbocharging his way forward" with the renewable energy transition.
"The report and recommendations from the NSW Agriculture Commissioner's Taskforce looking at managing these conflicts are still sitting on government desks - and it's clear where the blockage is," Mr Kidd said.
"We know from sources close to this work that the report clearly identifies aspects of the renewable transition that are clearly not on-track," he claimed.
"The state government intends to turbocharge its renewables transition before they have even shared or responded to the genuine concerns farming communities have raised with the Ag Commissioner," Mr Kidd said.
"We're the ones seeing what is and is not working with renewables projects in the bush, and if the government is going to continue to do things to, rather than with rural communities, they will face serious backlash.
"The poor planning decisions and unresolved land use conflicts will inevitably cripple these solar and wind projects and our state's energy transition, and sadly, this means it won't just be farmers and rural communities who will be left in the dark in Christmases to come!"
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
