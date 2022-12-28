At 88, Marjorie Wines has no intention of retiring from her Mailors Flat property where she still grazes cattle.
While she wasn't buying or selling any cattle at the final sale at the Warrnambool livestock exchange on Wednesday, she said she just wanted to be there.
"I've been at these yards for as long as they've been here nearly, buying and selling," she said.
"I miss coming in and buying a few cows and calves. It's just terrible. It's just so sad that we've got to go so far to sell our cattle."
Mrs Wines said she would have to travel to either Mortlake or Hamilton now.
"And that's going to cost a lot of money," she said.
"Not what I wanted, and not what a lot of people wanted I'm sure."
Mrs Wines said the earlier-than-expected closure was probably because of how farmers were let down by the council vote.
"No point in going on. The agents had to make their move and get into other yards," she said.
With her 89th birthday approaching, Mrs Wines said she had no intention of ever retiring into town.
"I've always been on the farm all my life," she said. "I grew up on the farm. Always been amongst the cattle."
And when she lost her husband about 16 years ago, she decided to stay farming and still feeds the cattle herself.
"I feed them from February with the big round bales and put them on the tractors and I fed them until September - a bale a day," she said.
"I go around every morning when they're calving. I go around about 7am and then I go around again at night to see that they're all right."
And even after suffering a gash to her head recently, she said she wouldn't dream of giving up the farm.
"I wouldn't go into town. I said 'when I leave here they'll be carrying me'," she said with a laugh.
Mrs Wines was knocked off balance by an old retired horse she was handling when he got spooked.
The injury required staples which have now been removed.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
