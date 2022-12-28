"Devastated" was how the manager of Warrnambool's livestock exchange described how he was feeling after the last ever sale at the facility on Wednesday.
Manager Paul White said the decision to close the council-owned yards had come as a shock and left him asking "what if".
"I was shocked like everybody else. I guess they've got their reasons for making the decision," he said.
"Could we have saved it?
"Maybe if we had been quicker off the mark when we had a few problems we might have been able to but...
"I feel a certain amount of responsibility."
Mr White said he had been left questioning if he had done something differently could the saleyards have been saved from closure.
"It's stressful as far as that goes. You've just got to keep going," he said.
Mr White will remain at the site for a couple of months for decommissioning work, but after that he wasn't sure what was next for him.
"I'm quite sad about the day really," he said.
"It's been 25 years of my life here, blood, sweat and tears.
"I've been a bit overwhelmed to be honest."
He said many saleyard regulars had popped into his office to reminisce or just to pass on their well wishes.
Agents coming in to pick up their signs and branding to take to their new locations was sad to watch, Mr White said.
"These are people that you build up personal relationships with over the years," he said.
Agents announced two weeks ago they would be moving their business to Mortlake and Hamilton - six months before the expected closure of the saleyards which was slated for June next year after a 4-3 vote of councillors in November.
The saleyards have been at the Caramut Road location since the 1970s after starting in the centre of town about 120 years ago.
"There's been a whole lot of changes in the last 20 years," he said.
"It's been a journey but a good one."
While tinged with sadness, he said he had some very happy memories from the past 25 years.
Mr White said about 500 people turned out to witness the final sale - with some there to buy or sell and others just to watch or say a final goodbye.
The city council employed 10 people at the saleyards - three full-time workers, four part-timers and three casuals that worked on cattle sale days.
Work on a new fence around the facility was completed two days before Christmas and less than a week before the final sales held yesterday - the annual F1 sale.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
