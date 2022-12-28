A prime cattle operation in north-east Victoria has found a buyer.
Crystal Creek Farm near Alexandra (208 hectares, 513 acres) has sold for a reported price of $8.6 million, or $16,764 an acre.
Listed by Pat Rice and Hawkins, Crystal Creek is a renowned heavy carrying cattle property.
About 8km south west of Alexandra, the farm offered improved pasture country with a strong fertiliser history.
Key to the operation is centre pivot irrigation across 110 acres with about 220 acres laid out to irrigation.
The ground water licence of 200 megalitres supplies the irrigation with a high reliability Goulburn River licence of 207 megalitres to be offered to the buyer.
A 25 megalitre Crystal Creek licence feeds the main 37 megalitre dam.
An electric pump from a concrete header tank supplies the whole property by an elaborate gravity fed stock trough system servicing all paddocks.
The farm is subdivided into 25 main paddocks with top fencing.
Improvements included a four-bedroom renovated home built in the early 1900's.
A second two-bedroom home is also located on the property.
It has steel stock yards with a large weaning yard, cattle crush and weighing facilities and lots of sheeding including two hay sheds and a three-stand woolshed with adjoining yards.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
