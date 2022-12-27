Stock & Land
Home/News

The lavish Australian squatter's mansion built for an English bride who never lived in it

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Many consider Dalvui in the Western District of Victoria to be among the most beautiful historic mansions in rural Australia.

One of Australia's most beautiful historic rural holdings has a tragic past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.