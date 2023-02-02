THE annual Stock & Land Beef Week field days form part of a two-fold shopfront for the Melville Park Hereford and Melville Poll Hereford studs.
The Vasey-based stud is owned and operated by David and Olwyn Lyons, and they believe a two-punch combination of Stock & Land Beef Week and the famed annual western district weaner sales is critical to the stud's success.
The farm comprises 825 hectares, calving 260 females of which 80 per cent are registered stud cattle.
Of the registered herd about 75pc are Poll Hereford and 25pc horned.
Mr Lyons said the percentage of polls had steadily taken over from the Herefords.
"Demand for polls started to increase a number of years ago and we have just been gradually increasing poll numbers," he said.
The foundation of the original commercial Hereford herd was with cows from the Chatsworth House herd.
When the Hereford stud was established in 1988-89 the first females came from Strathdownie, Widgiewa, Bowen, Midgeon and Koolami.
Later females were added from Courallie, Smithston and Racovolis.
The poll stud was established using the best of the stud's horned females as well as females from Studbrook, O'Sullivans and Debarry dispersals and Bowen.
Mr Lyons said the stud and commercial herds were run as one herd.
He said recent sires used included Guilford Nirvana N079 from Tasmania bought about four years ago.
Another sire was Kidman Formula One N140 from the Kidman stud at Dubbo, NSW, and Bowen Magistrate M241, from the Bowen Poll Hereford stud, Barraba, NSW.
Yavendale Qruger Q538 was another poll sire used.
Horned sires included Mawarra If Only Q264.
He said other bulls were introduced via artificial insemination with 25pc of the cows inseminated using a range of genetics.
About 40 bulls were sold annually with most sold at the on-property sale and the balance by private selection.
Mr Lyons said buyers came from Mount Gambier, SA, in the west to Ballarat to the east, while the balance were beef producers from the local region.
He said some buyers had been purchasing for many years.
When selecting future sires for use in the stud, he said they were always looking for bulls with good milk figures, growth, medium birth weight and strong carcase data, including intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Lyons said the Melville Park and Melville bulls mainly went to grassfed producers and "quite a few sell calves at the weaner sales each year".
He said the Poll Herefords had a place in both grassfed and feedlot production systems.
The Lyons' cattle are also an annual fixture at the western district weaner sales.
Mr Lyons said calves went to NSW and SA, with many being return buyers.
They sell 70 steer weaners in Hamilton and 45 heifers in Casterton.
The top pen of heifer weaners at the 2022 sale weighed an average of 297 kilograms.
The steer portion sold at Hamilton weighed 322kg and sold for 604 cents a kilogram.
Mr Lyons said the Hereford calves had been selling at the same levels as the Angus.
He said buyers sought moderate birth weights and good carcase data.
Mr Lyons said the Stock & Land Beef Week open day was a more casual atmosphere and less rushed, enabling more time to talk with clients.
He said it was disappointing that the heifer competition was not being held this year.
"We won the last competition held before COVID caused the event to be cancelled," he said.
"It was a great chance to put your future breeders up against everyone else.
"We're aiming to breed the best cattle we can."
Mr Lyons said there would be calves on the ground in 2023 sired by a poll bull, The Ranch Remington, purchased in 2022 at the Dubbo Hereford National for a significant figure of $120,000 in partnership with the Bowen stud.
"He had good muscle and colour to go with very good figures," he said.
Mr Lyons said rainfall during October to November had made conditions extremely wet, with things not drying out until December.
