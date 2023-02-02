Stock & Land
Melville Park Hereford and Melville Poll Hereford studs set to open for Beef Week

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Melville Park Hereford and Melville Poll Hereford stud principal David Lyons, Vasey, is gearing up to participate in Stock & Land Beef Week again this year. Picture by Philippe Perez.

THE annual Stock & Land Beef Week field days form part of a two-fold shopfront for the Melville Park Hereford and Melville Poll Hereford studs.

