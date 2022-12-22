A handful of positions went uncontested, including VFF livestock president, which went to Scott Young, VFF livestock vice-president, which went to Peter Starr (who was also appointed to the VFF board as a livestock representative), north-east region councillor, which went to Natasha Lobban, Corangamite region councillor, which went to Lachlan Barclay, and East Gippsland region councillor, which went to Trent Anderson.