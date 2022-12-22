Emma Germano and Danyel Cucinotta will remain at the helm of the Victorian Farmers Federation, after it was announced they were re-elected at the industry group's recent election.
Mirboo North horticulture and livestock farmer Ms Germano, who has been VFF president for the last two years, will remain in the position after withstanding the challenge of president hopefuls former United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president and Won Wron dairy farmer Paul Mumford and VFF life member and Leongatha North egg farmer Meg Parkinson.
Werribee egg farmer Ms Cucinotta, who has also been VFF vice-president for the last two years, will stay in the job after defeating Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free.
The results come following a month of voting, with eligible members able to vote from November 14 until last week.
Elections were also held for two other contested positions.
VFF UDV president Mark Billing will remain in the role he has been in since May 2021, despite Cobden dairy farmer Ian Morris' attempt to overthrow him.
In the creation of a new position, Hamilton mixed sheep and grains farmer Bradley Venning has become the VFF Livestock Commodity Council councillor, beating out Burgress Rural's Tom Gooden.
A handful of positions went uncontested, including VFF livestock president, which went to Scott Young, VFF livestock vice-president, which went to Peter Starr (who was also appointed to the VFF board as a livestock representative), north-east region councillor, which went to Natasha Lobban, Corangamite region councillor, which went to Lachlan Barclay, and East Gippsland region councillor, which went to Trent Anderson.
VFF acting returning officer Brendan Tatham congratulated all successful incumbent office bearers as the future leaders of Victoria's peak agricultural advocacy body.
"VFF members have re-elected Emma Germano as president and Danyel Cucinotta as vice-president," Mr Tatham said.
"I congratulate both Emma and Danyel and look forward to working with them and the wider VFF team to help deliver for farmers and regional Victorians in the coming years.
"The VFF would like to acknowledge and thank all candidates for the positions and encourage them to continue to contribute to the VFF and the farming community into the future.
"The VFF also thanks all outgoing office bearers for their contributions over the years and helping to facilitate succession in the VFF to the next generation."
The VFF Constitution sets a two-year term limit for all VFF office bearers.
