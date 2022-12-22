Stock & Land
VFF president Emma Germano and vice-president Danyel Cucinotta earn second term

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
December 23 2022
The Victorian Farmers Federation has announced Emma Germano and Danyel Cucinotta will commence their second terms of president and vice-president of the organisation.

Emma Germano and Danyel Cucinotta will remain at the helm of the Victorian Farmers Federation, after it was announced they were re-elected at the industry group's recent election.

