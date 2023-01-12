Stock & Land
Casterton Angus and Hereford weaners sell to interstate buyers in annual heifer sale

Bryce Eishold
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 10:30am
Doug Robertson, Nangana, Grassdale, sold 170 Angus heifers, 10-11 months, to a top price of $2157.

Interstate buyers maintained their stronghold at Casterton on Friday during the annual mixed-breed heifer sale.

