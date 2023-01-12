Interstate buyers maintained their stronghold at Casterton on Friday during the annual mixed-breed heifer sale.
Agents yarded 2451 cattle for the final weaner sale at the complex after more than 25,000 cattle were sold across Victoria this week.
Many heifers sold beyond the prices of their steer siblings earlier in the week, with several sales for 10 and 11-month-old heifers passing $2000 a head.
The Robertson family, Nangana, Grassdale, headlined the sale with 170 Angus heifers, including a top-price pen of 32 heifers, 407 kilograms, which made 530 cents a kilogram or $2157.
Account Glenaulin sold 16 Angus steers, 379kg, for 560c/kg it $2122.
Another feature draft was 176 Angus and Black Baldy steers consigned by father and son duo Mark and Jack Storer, Kleenview Pastoral, Hotspur.
The draft started with a pen of 17 older heifers, 342kg, which made 498c/kg or $1703.
The pair also sold 22 Angus heifers, 323kg, for 452c/kg or $1459, 28 heifers, 340kg, for 502c/kg or $1706, and 22 heifers, 286kg, for 476c/kg.
Bill and Kathy Lambert, Taronga, Paschendale, secured the best-presented Herefords Australia pen with 22 heifers, 297kg, knocked down for 456c/kg or $1354.
The couple sold 56 heifers in total including a second pen of 34 heifers, 261kg, for 470c/kg or $1226.
The sale started with a pen of 33 Angus heifers consigned by Toora Downs, 336kg, which made 510c/kg or $1713.
Ulonga sold 35 Angus heifers, 358kg, for 534c/kg or $1911.
Sunnyside sold 43 Angus heifers, 315kg, for 512c/kg or $1612.
Carinya sold 22 Angus heifers, 349kg, for 560c/kg or $1954 and a heifer pen of eight heifers, 335kg, 428c/kg or $1433.
Among the major buyer was Andrew Whan,Miller Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, who bought 376 heifers for the Ogilvie Group.
Mr Whan said the cattle would head to backgrounding operations in western Victoria and south-east South Australia.
James Brown and Matt Spry, Ray White Rural, Albury, NSW, bought 100 cattle for a handful of breeding and backgrounding operations in northern NSW and north-east Victoria.
An agent from Halcroft and Bennett, Coonamble, NSW also bought about 130 cattle to background in central-western NSW.
Nutrien Casterton livestock manager Rick Smith the heifers in places sold for more than 30-40c/kg compared to their steer counterparts.
"A lot of pens finished at 20 or 30 cents a kilogram higher than the opening bid, whereas the steers sold after just one or two bids," he said.
"Cattle went everywhere with local restockers as well as orders from Hay, NSW, Keith, SA, Mount Gambier, SA, and as far as Walcha, NSW.
"We also had demand down to the Colac and Camperdown areas which we haven't seen before."
Mr Smith said about 50-60 per cent of the Angus portion of the sale would be retained for breeding.
"Any draft 340kg or heavier where anywhere from 500-540c/kg, while the restocker and backgrounding competition pulled the job back from 440-460c/kg on anything under 300c/kg," he said.
Westral sold 20 Angus heifers, 306kg, for 474c/kg or $1450.
Baroona sold 33 Angus heifers, 356kg, for 538c/kg or $2000 and 33 heifers, 314kg, for 516c/kg or $1620.
Aigle sold 16 Angus heifers, 346kg, for 538c/kg or $1861.
Inglewood sold 22 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 330kg, for 480c/kg or $1584 and 13 heifers, 299kg, for 450c/kg or $1345.
Wandooma sold 15 Angus heifers, 331kg, for 540c/kg or $1787.
Woranga sold 34 Hereford steers, 298kg, for 458c/kg or $1364.
Glencairn sold 24 Hereford heifers, 267kg, for 460c/kg or $1228.
Haven Park sold 16 Hereford heifers, 330kg, for 430c/kg or $1491.
Lambert sold nine Hereford heifers, 309kg, for 462c/kg or $1427 and 20 heifers, 273kg, for 460c/kg or $1255.
Forest View sold 25 Angus heifers, 346kg, for 522c/kg or $1806 and 43 heifers, 307kg, for 510c/kg or $1565.
Wyandra sold 37 Angus heifers, 289kg, for 468c/kg or $1352 and 34 heifers, 250kg, for 548c/kg or $1370.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
