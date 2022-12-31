Stock & Land
Flooding caused feed supply issues on The Old Man Plain

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
January 1 2023 - 7:00am
Colin McCrabb checking his ram weaners as the Billabong Creek slowly spreads across his property near Wanganella.

The Billabong Creek reached a peak of 4.968 meters at Wanganella in November with a peak daily flow recorded of 12,510 megalitres, but it was still below the level of the 1956 flood, long used as the benchmark flood.

