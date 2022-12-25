A new recycling program for empty Teatseal syringe packaging used in the dairy industry that is used to prevent mastitis infections has been launched in Australia after a trial with New Zealand farmers.
Normally the syringes are not recyclable in kerbside bins and depending on herd numbers, the amount of plastic used on a farm during this period can be significant.
Animal health clinic Zoetis has already partnered with over 100 vet clinics across regional areas to allow farmers to return used syringes that will be melted down, pelletised and ultimately turned into new items.
These include items for use in communities such as garden beds, watering cans and outdoor furniture.
Federal government data shows that Australia produces around 8,000 tonnes of waste farm plastics a year.
Zoetis senior vice president and cluster lead Australia & New Zealand Lance Williams said he was pleased with the response from dairy clinics and farmers.
"This is the first time we've run a scheme like this in Australia, following the tremendous success of a similar program implemented by Zoetis in New Zealand," he said.
"Whilst we have only recently launched this initiative in Australia, we've been impressed by the enthusiasm and uptake from veterinary clinics and dairy farmers wanting to participate in this program."
Since the launch of the initiative, 495kgs of plastic have been returned.
