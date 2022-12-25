Stock & Land
New program to recycle syringe packaging used in the dairy industry launched

December 25 2022 - 3:00pm
A recycling program will aim to support the recycling of empty Teatseal Syringe packaging across many vets across Australia.

A new recycling program for empty Teatseal syringe packaging used in the dairy industry that is used to prevent mastitis infections has been launched in Australia after a trial with New Zealand farmers.

