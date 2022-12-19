The Australian wool market continues to surprise to the upside, with a very solid 50 cents a kilogram rise again last week.
COVID policy changes in China late last week provided the impetus for mills in China to get off the fence and buy raw materials and it was supported by most other major markets as well.
Traders around the world had been hoping for a solid end to the calendar year to enable them to sell stocks in the next couple of weeks and keep mark to market valuations positive.
It was almost like the old Japanese trading company Itochu was back in the market, as it was renowned for supporting the market at the end of the year or before its financial year cut off in March.
Practically every type of wool was stronger at auction last week, with only the poorer style Merino wools tapering-off slightly towards the end of the Melbourne catalogue as buyers filled their order books.
Good style Merino fleece rose by almost $1/kg in all three auction selling centres, as did the skirting types.
Carding wools finished on a positive note and even the much maligned crossbred sector managed a gain of 10c/kg from the previous week.
Overall, the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed out the year 49c/kg higher in local currency terms, US52c/kg higher and 36c/kg higher in Euro compared to the week before.
The market now sits within 30c/kg of where it was at the same point last year - although the various micron categories have had very different journeys during the 12 months.
Superfine Merino has come off the boil, with the 17-micron micron price guide (MPG) down $2/kg compared to at Christmas 2021.
The 19-micron MPG is within a few pennies of the same point last year and the 21-micron MPG is a healthy 140c/kg higher.
Unfortunately, crossbred wools remain overstocked around the globe and prices for 28-micron are down almost 60c/kg for the 12-month cycle.
All these movements within the market as a whole clearly illustrate the trends happening at the processing and retail end of the pipeline at present - although not necessarily the future picture.
Superfine Merino demand has soared on the back of a reopening of American and European markets, short supply due to a couple of good seasons and quite a bit of cashmere substitution going on in China.
The premium over medium Merino inevitably got too big and the bubble started to deflate.
Meanwhile, Chinese uniform business propped-up the country's processing industry, which soaked up large volumes of 19.5 to 22.5-micron Merino wools, subsequently lifting the values of this sector.
Crossbred wools, lacking that distinct fashion driver - such as the fake fur phenomenon or the Chinese hotel and apartment building boom - started piling up around the globe.
Australia's relatively small proportion of the crossbred production - less than 10 per cent of global production - actually sold fairly well and moved through the production pipeline.
Many crossbred producers in South America and Europe have been offered less than $1/kg for their wool this year and are obviously wondering what the future holds for their wool enterprise.
It will recover, and some traders are understood to have taken large positions accordingly.
But the key is probably either or both of the automotive industry and the Chinese building industry.
The futures market is certainly indicating that these current trends will continue through to the end of 2024, with medium Merino prices gaining much more than either the superfine or crossbred sectors.
So, while almost everyone in the wool industry can go into the Christmas auction recess with a smile on their face after the market strength of the past two weeks, 2023 will be an interesting one.
Some participants are saying that the market is overheated, and some are worried how big the auction roster will be in January.
Others are saying "bring it on" and that nothing can be as challenging as 2022.
There seems to be a dividing line around wool quantities, with anecdotal support for 50,000 bales per week or less being okay - but that a roster in excess of 50,000 bales per week sure to spook the market.
Obviously with a bit of drier weather around the country, some of the wool marooned on-farm may start to move into store during the next few weeks, and many shearing teams will continue to work catching up on all the wet days they have had.
So, on one side we have the supply conundrum - and the trade is hoping for smooth orderly rostering right through the first quarter of next year - and on the other side we have demand, which will be volatile no doubt.
A huge factor will be the Chinese living with COVID experience.
At present, China has thrown open the doors - and seemingly closed its eyes - and hoped for the best.
Panic buying of any substance which may help ward off infection, queues outside of hospitals and many residents still too scared to venture out all seem to be par for the course right now.
But so too does a sense of optimism and relief that the country can finally remove the shackles of COVID zero and get back to functioning like a normal society again.
The next two months will be challenging for China, with both winter and mass travel for Chinese New Year working against keeping the virus at manageable levels.
The other factor to influence the wool market will be the global economic scene, and last week saw no less than seven central banks announce their policy decisions.
Currency traders are desperately trying to decipher the commentary, which is warning of further rate hikes across the globe.
They want to get into position early, but central bankers are still trying to "talk" inflation down and get people to slow their spending - a difficult task at this time of year.
Early 2023 is sure to be volatile.
But the longer term outlook for the 2023/24 season is shaping up to be much better.
