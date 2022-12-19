Stock & Land
Positive end to the year for wool

By Elders Wool
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:00am
Wool stakeholders have indicated the market can handle weekly sales of 50,000 bales or less going into the New Year without prices being put under too much pressure. Picture supplied

COMMENT

The Australian wool market continues to surprise to the upside, with a very solid 50 cents a kilogram rise again last week.

